UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonia Strengthens Border Security Amid Influx Of Migrnats Into Lithuania - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 10:10 PM

Estonia Strengthens Border Security Amid Influx of Migrnats Into Lithuania - Official

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Estonia is augmenting its border security with Russia and Latvia over the influx of illegal migrants in Lithuania, Egert Belitsev, the deputy director general for border management at the Police and Border Guard board (PPA), said on Sunday.

Speaking to Estonian broadcaster ERR, the official noted that the border security authorities do not believe that the Lithuanian scenario will repeat itself in Estonia. Nevertheless, if the migration flow shifts north, the undocumented migrants may attempt to pass through the Baltic country.

"We are building up our infrastructure on the eastern border [with Russia], which is also one of the signs that entering Estonia would be as difficult as possible. In other words, not only this area, but actually, the entire set of monitoring equipment, which will give us a complete picture of what is happening on the border," Belitsev said, adding that the country has already stepped up patrols on the eastern border and the border with Latvia.

Earlier in the month, Lithuania declared an emergency over an overflow of illegal migrants from Belarus, many of them Iraqis, Iranians and Syrians. Vilnius has accused Belarus of using migration as a tool to get back at Vilnius for antagonizing Minsk. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, for his part, has said that Minsk is unable to stem migration to the European Union due to Western sanctions.

After Lithuania asked the European Union and neighboring countries for help, Estonia sent ten PPA officers, along with vehicles, drones and other border protection equipment, to assist the Lithuanian border service.

Related Topics

Police Russia European Union Vehicles Minsk Vilnius Estonia Belarus Lithuania Latvia May Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha for public sector

1 hour ago

Sharjah Chamber, Emirates Development Bank sign Mo ..

1 hour ago

DCD, Dubai&#039;s Committee for Building Permit Pr ..

2 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain achieves score of 97 percent in Sec ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Food Security Council holds second meetin ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Health Services opens two new orthopedic ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.