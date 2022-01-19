Estonia to Buy Over 500 Anti-Armor Spike SR Missiles for $45.2Mln - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Estonia will purchase over 500 anti-tank Spike SR missiles, related equipment, and launchers from the German-Israeli EuroSpike company for 40 million Euros ($45.2 million), an official of the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment said Wednesday.

"It is a disposable anti-tank missile with a range of up to two kilometers, which also can attack moving targets. The first deliveries will arrive in Estonia already in 2022," the center's armament manager, Ramil Lipp, told the Estonian ERR broadcaster, adding that the new missiles will significantly contribute to Estonia's anti-tank defense capabilities.

Both the Estonian Defense Forces and paramilitary organization Defense League will use the Spike SR missiles, ERR said. A camera placed in front of the rocket allows the shooter to aim at target more accurately even if they cannot see a target.

The EuroSpike company is a joint venture of Germany's Diehl Defense and Rheinmetall Electronic companies and Israel's Rafael arms producer with headquarters near the German city of Nuremberg.

In October, Estonia signed a deal on acquisition of Israeli-made subsonic Blue Spear missiles, which global experts called an attempt to distract attention of the Estonian people from economic downturn.