Estonia to Increase Daily Number of Coronavirus Tests From 300 to 1,000 - Government

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The government of Estonia on Thursday decided to increase the number of tests for the coronavirus threefold, from 300 to 1,000 tests per day, the government press service said.

"The number of tests for coronavirus will triple ” from 300 to 1,000 tests per day. A consulting doctor will decide on the necessity of the test [for a person]. In addition to stationary testing laboratories, mobile testing points will open in seven cities ” two in Tallinn, and one in Kohtla-Jarve, Narva, Kuressaare, Tartu, Parnu and Viljandi," the statement said.

According to the press service, if a person experiences symptoms of the disease, they should contact their family doctor, who will assess the need for testing.

If the test is needed, the doctor will issue a digital referral. After that, the patient will have to call a special testing center and agree on the exact time and place for the test.

To date, Estonia has confirmed 267 COVID-19 cases.

Globally, over 222,000 cases have been confirmed, including over 9,000 fatalities and more than 84,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University, which gathers statistics from various official national and international sources. The epicenter of the pandemic has now shifted from China to Europe, where the total number of those infected has surpassed 80,000.