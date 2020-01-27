UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia To Be Happy To Receive Putin - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:33 PM

Ethiopia would be very happy to receive Russian President Vladimir Putin, the country's ambassador to Russia, Alemayehu Tegenu, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Ethiopia would be very happy to receive Russian President Vladimir Putin, the country's ambassador to Russia, Alemayehu Tegenu, said in an interview with Sputnik.

During his visit to Russia in September, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew invited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to come to Ethiopia.

"From our side we are ready anytime to receive our guest [Lavrov]. My prime minister, Doctor Abiy Ahmed, in Sochi also invited President [Vladimir] Putin [to Ethiopia].We will be very happy to receive our Russian guests ... We would be very happy if His Excellency the [Russian] president visits Africa," the ambassador said.

Putin has never been on an official visit to Ethiopia.

