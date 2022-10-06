EU Bans Sale of Civilian Firearms to Russia - EU Council

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The new, eighth package of EU sanctions contains a ban on the sale of civilian firearms, ammunition and spare parts, as well as military vehicles and equipment to Russia, the Council of the European Union said on Thursday.

"The package agreed today also comprises... a prohibition to sell, supply, transfer or export civilian firearms and their essential components and ammunition, military vehicles and equipment, paramilitary equipment, and spare parts," a statement read.