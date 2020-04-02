EU Chief 'concerned' About Hungary Virus Emergency Law
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 04:31 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen expressed concern Thursday over a coronavirus emergency law in Hungary that has given nationalist premier Viktor Orban sweeping powers.
While saying EU countries may need extraordinary measures to tackle the pandemic, she told a news conference: "I am concerned that certain measures go too far -- and I'm particularly concerned with the situation in Hungary."