EU Chief 'concerned' About Hungary Virus Emergency Law

Thu 02nd April 2020

EU chief 'concerned' about Hungary virus emergency law

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen expressed concern Thursday over a coronavirus emergency law in Hungary that has given nationalist premier Viktor Orban sweeping powers

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen expressed concern Thursday over a coronavirus emergency law in Hungary that has given nationalist premier Viktor Orban sweeping powers.

While saying EU countries may need extraordinary measures to tackle the pandemic, she told a news conference: "I am concerned that certain measures go too far -- and I'm particularly concerned with the situation in Hungary."

More Stories From World

