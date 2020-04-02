EU chief 'concerned' about Hungary virus emergency law

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen expressed concern Thursday over a coronavirus emergency law in Hungary that has given nationalist premier Viktor Orban sweeping powers

While saying EU countries may need extraordinary measures to tackle the pandemic, she told a news conference: "I am concerned that certain measures go too far -- and I'm particularly concerned with the situation in Hungary."