EU Commission Offers Member States to Codify Police Cooperation

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed adopting a common Police Cooperation Code, saying that better information exchange and coordination will enhance law enforcement amid the lack of border controls among member states

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The European Commission on Wednesday proposed adopting a common Police Cooperation Code, saying that better information exchange and coordination will enhance law enforcement amid the lack of border controls among member states.

"Criminals should not be able to escape police simply by moving from one Member State to another. Today, we are proposing rules to help police officers throughout the EU work together to catch criminals. Having clear channels for information exchange will mean that police can quickly identify suspects and gather the information they need for investigations," Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas was quoted as saying.

Almost 70% of EU criminal groups are believed to have presence in more than three member states, the Commission said, citing Europol.

The Code will propose rules on information exchanges between law enforcement forces during cross-border operations and updated standards of communication between police officers from different member states. Additionally, the Code will propose incorporating national police databases into a single EU database for automated data exchange.

Europol will be given the central role in coordinating information exchange and comparing it with that received from non-EU countries to help identify criminals known outside the EU, according to the Commission.

The initiative will now be sent for consideration at the European Parliament and Council.