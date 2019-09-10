(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Exceptions on Russian energy giant Gazprom's access to the OPAL gas pipeline, adopted by the EU in 2009, will re-enter into force since the EU court overturned a later decision of the European Commission on the pipeline, an EC spokesperson told Sputnik.

The EU court earlier in the day canceled the ruling that allowed Gazprom to use a larger portion of the OPAL pipeline.