EU Court Ruling Means Return To EC 2009 Decision On Gazprom's Access To OPAL Capacities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 07:10 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Exceptions on Russian energy giant Gazprom's access to the OPAL gas pipeline, adopted by the EU in 2009, will re-enter into force since the EU court overturned a later decision of the European Commission on the pipeline, an EC spokesperson told Sputnik.
The EU court earlier in the day canceled the ruling that allowed Gazprom to use a larger portion of the OPAL pipeline.