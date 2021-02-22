UrduPoint.com
EU Foreign Ministers To Hold Council On Monday, US State Secretary To Join Via Video

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Foreign ministers of the European Union will convene for a council in Brussels on Monday under the chairmanship of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The ministers will be briefed about current affairs on the regional and international agendas, including in Ethiopia, Iran, Belarus and Hong Kong, as well as in EU-Russia relations. They will also discuss the situation in Myanmar and adopt conclusions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to join the meeting in the afternoon via video conferencing to discuss EU-US relations.

On the domestic agenda, the ministers are expected to discuss the common European security and defense culture within the Strategic Compass initiative, with the emphasis on increasing threats and challenges.

