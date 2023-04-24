EU Imposes Sanctions Against Russian Firm Stroytransgaz for Supporting Assad - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The Council of the European Union on Monday imposed sanctions against the Russian construction company Stroytransgaz for "providing support" to the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad.

"The Council listed the Russian engineering and construction company Stroytransgaz and Gecopham, an entity controlled by the Syrian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, for providing support to the regime," the Council said in a statement.

Apart from Stroytransgaz, the EU imposed sanctions against eight individuals and 25 organizations associated with the Syrian government over alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Stroytransgaz has been implementing several infrastructure and energy projects in Syria, including the management of the Tartus port and constructions of a gas processing plant near Raqqa.