BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Ricardo Gutierrez, the head of the European Association of Journalists, told RIA Novosti that Latvia's decision to revoke the broadcasting license of Russian independent broadcaster Dozhd (TV Rain, designated as a foreign media agent in Russia) was a violation of EU standards of media freedom.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), in turn, told RIA Novosti that it was concerned about Latvia's decision to shut down the channel. Administrative sanctions are not a right way to address problems related to incorrect content or editorial policy, the IFJ added.

On Tuesday, Latvia's National Electronic Mass Media Council revoked the broadcasting license of Latvia-based Dozhd tv channel, citing an alleged threat to national security and public order. The channel was accused of showing content that supports the Russian military operation in Ukraine. The license had provided the broadcaster with the right to distribute its content in the European Union, the United States and other countries.

Following Riga's decision, Dozhd stopped its broadcasting on Thursday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the situation with the TV channel an example that foreign states were no better or freer than Russia. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova drew attention to the fact that the West had not reacted to the revocation of the license and, thus, did not advocate freedom of speech.

Last week, the broadcaster was fined 10,000 Euros ($10,500) for showing a map depicting Crimea as part of Russia. Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks called for the revocation of Dozhd employees' permission to stay in the country so that they would return to Russia.

In March, the Russian media regulator, Roskomnadzor, restricted access to Dozhd due to violations of public order and dissemination of false information about Russia's military operation in Ukraine. In June, the broadcaster relocated from Russia to Latvia.