Open Menu

EU Opens Probe Into Amazon's Consumer Protection Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

EU opens probe into Amazon's consumer protection measures

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The European Commission on Wednesday announced a probe into online retail giant Amazon to see how its consumer protection measures stack up against a new EU internet regulation law.

The request for information focuses on Amazon's risk assessment and mitigation measures required under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), "in particular with regard to the dissemination of illegal products and the protection of fundamental rights," said a commission statement.

It also looks at Amazon's system of making personalised product recommendations -- based on a user's data -- and what options users have to refuse them.

Amazon has until December 6 to respond.

The investigation is only an initial step permitted under the DSA, which came into force in August for the biggest platforms and does not itself constitute an indication of legal violations or a move toward punishment.

The commission has already launched a raft of other probes against big online platforms seeking information about how they are complying with the DSA.

An investigation similar to the one into US giant Amazon has already been started into Chinese rival AliExpress, also looking at what it is doing to protect consumers from the sale of illegal products.

Other probes, more focused on measures to curb online misinformation and illegal content have been launched into X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, Meta and YouTube.

Should a platform be found to infringe the DSA it risks EU fines that could go up to six percent of global turnover.

Related Topics

Internet China Twitter Sale August December YouTube From

Recent Stories

Minister of State for Tourism, Wasi Shah, and Indo ..

Minister of State for Tourism, Wasi Shah, and Indonesia's Minister of Tourism, S ..

3 minutes ago
 Vlog Like a Pro: Here’s what you have been missi ..

Vlog Like a Pro: Here’s what you have been missing out on

9 minutes ago
 Spain PM urges Israel to end 'indiscriminate killi ..

Spain PM urges Israel to end 'indiscriminate killing' in Gaza

17 minutes ago
 Joint Arab and Islamic Summit Concludes and Demand ..

Joint Arab and Islamic Summit Concludes and Demands End to Israeli Aggression, B ..

57 minutes ago
 Inflation, higher rates hit eurozone growth outloo ..

Inflation, higher rates hit eurozone growth outlook

31 minutes ago
 vivo to Celebrate UEFA EURO 2024TM with Football F ..

Vivo to Celebrate UEFA EURO 2024TM with Football Fans Around the World

1 hour ago
Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Thr ..

Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Through e-Pay Punjab app

1 hour ago
 UVAS holds China-Pakistan training forum on livest ..

UVAS holds China-Pakistan training forum on livestock disease control

24 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 27 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 27 paisa against Dollar

24 minutes ago
 Russia admits Ukraine has positions on Russian-hel ..

Russia admits Ukraine has positions on Russian-held bank of Dnipro river

24 minutes ago
 IMF MD hints at impending agreement with Pakistan

IMF MD hints at impending agreement with Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UK inflation falls sharply, relieving pressure on ..

UK inflation falls sharply, relieving pressure on PM Sunak

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World