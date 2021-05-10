UrduPoint.com
EU Ready For Dialogue With Russia, High Time For Moscow To Return To It - Maas

Sumaira FH 17 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 12:50 PM

EU Ready for Dialogue With Russia, High Time for Moscow to Return to It - Maas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The European Union is ready for dialogue with Russia, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday, noting that it is high time for Moscow to return to it as well.

"We will also discuss Russia, above all, in light of EU representatives in Moscow being targeted by sanctions and the announcement of the 'list of unfriendly states.

' It is important now that the EU did not sidestep from its path, advocated for human rights, including in Russia, and continued to do so in a cohesive way. We are ready for dialogue, and the time has come for Moscow to return to dialogue," Maas told reporters ahead of the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

More Stories From World

