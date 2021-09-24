UrduPoint.com

EU Ready To Use Bloc's Resources To Protect Polish Border With Belarus At Warsaw's Request

Muhammad Irfan 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 10:10 PM

EU Ready to Use Bloc's Resources to Protect Polish Border With Belarus at Warsaw's Request

The European Union welcomes the idea of protecting the bloc's shared border using common resources against the dire situation at the Polish-Belarusian border, but Poland should request them first, Adalbert Jahnz, a European Commission spokesman for home affairs, migration and internal security, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The European Union welcomes the idea of protecting the bloc's shared border using common resources against the dire situation at the Polish-Belarusian border, but Poland should request them first, Adalbert Jahnz, a European Commission spokesman for home affairs, migration and internal security, said on Friday.

In recent months, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have reported an increasing influx of undocumented migrants trying to cross into the EU from Belarus. Matters worsened earlier this week when Minsk said its State Border Committee officers found an unconscious Iraqi migrant on the border with Poland, who was presumably beaten up and left by the Polish guards.

"When it comes to assistance by Frontex (the European Border and Coast Guard Agency) ... from our perspective, it would be a good idea for our shared border to be protected using our shared resources, of course, this is something that .

.. should be requested by Polish authorities," Jahnz told a briefing.

Brussels is alarmed by events on the border with Belarus and urges Polish authorities to manage the border in such a way that people there are protected, the spokesman added.

"It is essential for Poland to carry out border management effectively however, this should not come at the expense of human life, and we urge member state authorities to ensure that people at the borders are given the necessary care and assistance," Jahnz said.

Brussels has repeatedly accused Minsk of contributing to the migration crisis, saying the Belarusian authorities are using migrants as a "hybrid weapon" against the bloc after it imposed sanctions on Minsk. Belarus, in turn, said that it could no longer suppress migration to neighboring countries due to lack of resources caused by Western sanctions against the country.

Related Topics

European Union Minsk Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia Border From Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

35 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.