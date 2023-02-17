UrduPoint.com

EU Sanctions Against Moscow Not Applicable To Russia's Housing In Finland - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 07:40 PM

EU Sanctions Against Moscow Not Applicable to Russia's Housing in Finland - Authorities

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Finnish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the EU sanctions against Moscow should not affect housing owned by the Russian Embassy and Consulate in Finland, given the insignificant share of Russian ownership in housing cooperatives.

Earlier in the week, local media reported difficulties in a housing cooperative in central Helsinki in one of the apartments which is in Russian ownership. Banks reportedly refused to issue loans to the cooperative concerned, sparking discontent among residents of the housing cooperative.

"The foreign ministry believes that the sanctions do not prevent the provision of a loan to a housing company, of which the Russian Federation is a partnership member. The foreign ministry is not aware of a situation when the property or control of the Russian Federation in a housing company would be so large that it would be impossible to provide a loan due to EU sanctions against Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said however, that in order to determine whether sanctions would be applied, it was necessary to take into account the share of Russia-owned property in each specific case.

The Russian Embassy and consulates in Finland do not fall under the system of personal and collective EU sanctions against Moscow, the ministry added.

Western countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The bloc has already approved nine packages of sanctions against Moscow.

Related Topics

Loan Ukraine Moscow Russia Company Helsinki Finland February Media Share Housing

Recent Stories

OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA ..

OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA Champions League Launched Glo ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake vic ..

UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria

58 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Zalmi chose to field against Sultans

HBL PSL 8: Zalmi chose to field against Sultans

1 hour ago
 PSL 2023 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2023 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will Win

2 hours ago
 EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

2 hours ago
 LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, assoc ..

LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, associations, varsities for Budget ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.