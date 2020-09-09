EU Should Consider Nominating Tikhanovskaya for Nobel Peace Prize - Tusk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The European Union should consider nominating former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and her husband for Nobel Peace prize, Donald Tusk, the president of the European People's Party, said Wednesday.

"I believe it will be a strong signal if the EU nominates Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and her husband Sergei, who is still in prison, for the Nobel Peace Prize, to pay tribute to all Belarusians engaged in this most peaceful movement in years," Tusk wrote on Twitter.