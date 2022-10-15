EU Spokesperson Says Bloc Will React Should Moscow Use Nuclear Weapons Against Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) The words by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell about military answer to Russia are serious and the EU will react should Moscow carryout a nuclear attack against Ukraine, EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said on Friday.

On Thursday, Borrell, speaking at the opening of the European Diplomatic academy in Bruges, promised a "powerful answer from the military side" to Russia if the country launched a nuclear attack against Ukraine.

"Well, what High Representative said is very clear. There would be serious consequences for nuclear attack and there is no doubt that Europe and its allies would have to react to the use of nuclear weapons," Massrali said during the European Commission midday briefing.

Massrali added that these are not mere words, recalling that since the beginning of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, the EU has taken unprecedented measures to support Kiev at all levels, including military.

The European Union and NATO have ramped up rhetoric about alleged Russian plans to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Russia has slammed the allegation and said that it would only use nuclear weapons under the conditions outlined in its constitution.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the West had crossed all boundaries in its anti-Russian policy and constant threats against Moscow, including nuclear blackmail. High-ranking NATO officials have long been talking about the possibility and admissibility of using weapons of mass destruction against Moscow, Putin added.