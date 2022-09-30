UrduPoint.com

EU 'vigilant' On Fairness Of German Gas Cap Plan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2022 | 08:48 PM

EU 'vigilant' on fairness of German gas cap plan

The European Commission will be vigilant over the impact on EU competition of Germany's 200-billion-euro ($194-billion) plan to cap energy prices, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told AFP on Friday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The European Commission will be vigilant over the impact on EU competition of Germany's 200-billion-euro ($194-billion) plan to cap energy prices, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told AFP on Friday.

"I have taken note of the announcement of the German plan, which we will have to look at in detail in the coming days," said Breton.

Berlin's spending spree has drawn criticism from several European leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who called the plan unfair to heavily indebted countries with no such spending room.

Germany "has decided to appeal massively to the market to get into debt again, very significantly: 100 billion Euros for defence, 95 billion for energy, and now, with this new plan, 200 billion," he said.

"The question now is how to offer member states that do not have these margins of manoeuvre the possibility of supporting their businesses and industries, as was the case during the Covid crisis," he said.

This was a reference to the EU's historic 800-billion-euro covid recovery plan that saw richer nations, such as Germany, pitch in financial aid to more financially fragile countries such as Italy and Spain.

Related Topics

Prime Minister German Germany Spain Italy Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan set target of 170 runs for England in six ..

Pakistan set target of 170 runs for England in sixth T20I match

6 minutes ago
 Putin signs accord to annex four occupied Ukraine ..

Putin signs accord to annex four occupied Ukraine regions

1 minute ago
 Pak-Army, FC, administration busy in relief operat ..

Pak-Army, FC, administration busy in relief operations for welfare of flood vict ..

1 minute ago
 Tennis: ATP Tel Aviv Open results - collated

Tennis: ATP Tel Aviv Open results - collated

1 minute ago
 DC Larkana chairs a meeting to reviews Eid Milad-u ..

DC Larkana chairs a meeting to reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi arrangements

1 minute ago
 Senate body expresses dismay over absences of Mini ..

Senate body expresses dismay over absences of Minister, Secretary Power Division ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.