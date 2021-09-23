EU Welcomes Phone Negotiations Between Macron, Biden - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The European Union welcomes the recent phone talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, as evidence of a renewal of communication channels between the two countries, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Thursday.

The French and US leaders discussed on Wednesday the start of consultations to secure confidence in relations between Washington and Paris, as well as a late October meeting in Europe. Macron also announced that the recalled French ambassador would return to the US capital next week.

"We welcome the joint statement issued by France and the US following the phone call of their respective presidents, which show that the communication channels are restored. We also welcome that the EU strategy in the Indo-Pacific was included in the statement," Mamer said at a briefing.

US-France relations have been marred by tensions in the wake of France losing a $66-billion deal on diesel-powered submarines with Australia, after Canberra opted for acquiring nuclear-powered submarines within the framework of the new AUKUS alliance with Washington and London.