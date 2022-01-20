EU Will Impose Sanctions Against Russia If Ukraine 'Attacked' - Von Der Leyen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The European Union wants to have a dialogue with Russia but will impose massive economic sanctions on Moscow in case of "further attacks" on Ukraine's territorial integrity, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"We want this dialogue, we want conflicts to be solved in the bodies that have been formed for this purpose but if the situation deteriorates if there any further attacks on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, we will respond with massive economic and financial sanctions," von der Leyen said in a special address at the Davos Global Economic Forum 2022.