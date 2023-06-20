Eurasian Economic Commission Bans Export of Whales, Dolphins, Porpoises From EAEU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) board of the Eurasian Economic Commission is imposing a ban on the export of whales, dolphins and porpoises from the Eurasian Economic Union's (EAEU) territory, as current export procedures fail to ensure due controls over the safety of animals, the commission said on Tuesday.

"It is prohibited to export whales, dolphins and porpoises from the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union... The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission decided to prohibit the export from the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union of several species of cetacean mammals," the commission said.

The decision will enter into force 30 Calendar days after its official publication.

Vahagn Ghazaryan, the director of the Commission's Department for Customs Tariff and Non-Tariff Regulation, explained that now cetaceans are exported on the basis of permits issued by individual authorized agencies of EAEU member states, which does not allow for fully ensuring control over the safety of animals.