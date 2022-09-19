European Commissioner Criticizes Hungary for Freezing Only $3,000 Worth of Russian Assets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Hungary has frozen Russian assets worth only 3,000 Euros ($3,000), while some other EU member states have frozen "billions" a gap that must be bridge, European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders told French broadcaster La Chaine Info (LCI) on Monday.

"To date, in Europe, we (EU member states) have frozen 14.5 billion euros. However, 90% of this amount falls on six states, that is, we need to work with the rest, which either did not freeze or did not report it ... I can give the example of Hungary, where only 3,000 euros have been frozen," the commissioner told the broadcaster.

According to Reynders, the most assets worth 3.5 billion euros have been frozen by Belgium. Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and Ireland have also frozen over a billion each.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. The measures included freezing Russia's foreign Currency reserves and halting international payments from Russian banks.