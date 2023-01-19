European Parliament Adopts Resolution Calling for More Sanctions Against Iran

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution, calling for additional sanctions against Iran over human rights violations committed during mass protests in the country, alleged weapons supply to Russia and international espionage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution, calling for additional sanctions against Iran over human rights violations committed during mass protests in the country, alleged weapons supply to Russia and international espionage.

"MEPs (members of parliament) urge the EU to expand its sanctions list to cover all individuals and entities responsible for human rights violations and their family members, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Ebrahim Raisi, Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri and all foundations ('bonyads') linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," the parliament said in a statement.

The European Parliament condemned the death sentences against and executions of peaceful protesters in Iran, urging the country's authorities to "end the crackdown on their own citizens."

"MEPs urge the authorities of the Islamic Republic to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of all protesters sentenced to death and condemn the fact that criminal proceedings and the death penalty have been weaponised by the regime to stamp out dissent and to punish people for exercising their basic rights," the statement read.

Lawmakers also urged the European Union to put the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the terrorist list. In addition, the European Parliament condemned Iran's alleged supply of drones to Russia and its transnational repression, which includes "espionage and assassinations."

In September 2022, a wave of protests against the current government of Iran broke out throughout the country. Riots were ignited by the reports of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by the controversial morality police for wearing a hijab improperly. Activists believe that she had been beaten to death by police officers. Government officials have denied the allegation, stating that Amini suffered a heart attack. The Iranian authorities accuse the United States and other Western countries of supporting the protests.