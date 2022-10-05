MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that he will raise the issue of sanctions against Iran, in connection with its response to riots in the country over the death of a 22-year old Mahsa Amini, during the next meeting of EU foreign ministers on October 17.

"Together with the member states we will continue to consider all the options at our disposal, including restrictive measures, to address the killing of Mahsa Amini and the way Iranian security forces have responded to the demonstrations. I will raise this at the next Foreign Affairs Council with my colleagues," Borrell said during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Iranian authorities said last week that the protests had come to an end. Mass riots started in Iran in late September after the death of 22-year old Amini on September 16 subsequent to her detention by the controversial morality police over "improper" hijab. Over 40 people were reportedly killed and 100 others injured during demonstrations.

On Monday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that the protests were planned by Washington and Tel Aviv with the help of some Iranian nationals abroad.