EU's Michel Says He Asked China's Xi To Urge Russia To Resolve Ukrainian Conflict

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2022 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday that he had asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to use the country's influence on Russia to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, since the two countries have good relations.

"China is a global player and a permanent member of the UN Security Council. We share responsibility to work for peace and for the respect of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter. I urged President Xi, as we did in our EU-China summit in April, to use its influence on Russia to respect the UN Charter," Michel told a press conference following his talks with Xi in the Chinese capital, Beijing.

The council president also reaffirmed the position of the European Union on Taiwan, saying that the bloc is committed to the one China policy as the leaders discussed the issue of the island.

"We also discussed Taiwan, the EU is committed to and maintains its one China policy. I repeated the longstanding position of the EU on Taiwan and the Taiwan Strait," Michel added.

Xi, on his part, reiterated China's support for the role of the EU in the mediation and settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, while expressing his hope that Europe would manage to create a "well-balanced, effective and sustainable" architecture for European security.

At the meeting, Xi and Michel discussed other global challenges and topics of common interest, with the visit taking place on the heels of the council's strategic discussion last month of the EU's relations with China.

