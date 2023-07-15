Open Menu

EU's Michel To Meet With Azerbaijan's Aliyev, Armenia's Pashinyan In Brussels

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2023 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) European Council President Charles Michel will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels on Saturday.

Michel, Aliyev and Pashinyan are expected to discuss normalization of the relations between Baku and Yerevan, progress in talks on a peace treaty and the issue of the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh, among other things.

The two leaders met last time in Chisinau on June 1, with Michel also taking part in that meeting.

