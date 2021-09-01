MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The Hezb-e-Islami political party is ready to support any future Afghan government no matter how many seats it obtains in a governing body, Afghan news agency Pajhwok reported on Tuesday, citing the party's leader and ex-Afghan Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

Hekmatyar reportedly said that a Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) leader assured him that the party will play a key role in the new government.

The former prime minister also congratulated his supporters on the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that everyone had waited for the day when the "US and NATO would leave Afghanistan in deep embarrassment, with their heads down and broken.

"

Earlier today, a Taliban source told Sputnik that consultations on forming a government have finished, their results will be announced later. The source also reported that Abdul Ghani Baradar will be appointed as the foreign minister, while Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob and Khalil Haqqani will be the defense and interior ministers, respectively.