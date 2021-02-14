UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Argentine President Carlos Menem Dies At 90

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 10:10 PM

Ex-Argentine President Carlos Menem Dies at 90

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Former Argentine President Carlos Menem, credited with rescuing the nation's economy from an economic collapse, has died at the age of 90, the incumbent president said on Sunday.

"With deep regret, I learned about the death of Carlos Saul Menem. Always democratically elected, he was the governor of La Rioja, the president of the nation and a national senator. The dictatorship persecuted and imprisoned him," Alberto Fernandez tweeted.

Menem died in hospital, where he was admitted for a urinary infection.

Up until his death, he held the senatorial seat in his home province of La Rioja. A son of Syrian immigrants, he began his long political career as the governor of La Rioja in 1973 and was imprisoned by the military after it took over in a US-backed coup three years later.

Menem won the presidential election in 1989 and stayed in power until 1999. He conducted a series of privatizations in a bid to rejuvenate the economy and reined in hyperinflation.

Related Topics

Election Governor Syria Died La Rioja Sunday Dictator From

Recent Stories

ADIB reports AED1.6 billion in net profit for 2020

41 minutes ago

SALAMA’s preliminary 2020 net profit doubles to ..

41 minutes ago

ADNIC reports AED371 million in net profit for 202 ..

56 minutes ago

Ukrainian President visits Wahat Al Karama

56 minutes ago

ADNEC, Expo Tel Aviv sign strategic MoU to increas ..

1 hour ago

Department of Culture and Tourism launches Sheikh ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.