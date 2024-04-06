Open Menu

Ex-general Stands Trial For Genocide Of Indigenous Guatemalans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2024 | 09:01 AM

Ex-general stands trial for genocide of Indigenous Guatemalans

Guatemala City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) A 91-year-old retired Guatemalan general went on trial Friday for genocide in the second such case linked to the massacre of Indigenous people during the country's 1960-1996 civil war.

Benedicto Lucas Garcia is accused of involvement in the killing of more than 1,200 Ixil Maya people between 1978 and 1982, when his brother was president.

He is charged with genocide, crimes against humanity and forced disappearance, which carry a possible sentence of more than 100 years in prison.

Lucas Garcia followed the start of the trial by video link from a military hospital where he is already serving a 58-year prison sentence for forced disappearance, rape and torture.

"We have waited more than 40 years" for the truth to be brought to light, lawyer Nery Rodenas, director of the Human Rights Office of the Archbishopric of Guatemala, told AFP.

More than 80 expert reports will be presented and about 30 survivors will testify, according to Rodenas, whose office supports survivors and relatives, none of whom attended the hearing.

"We hope that the court considers that this is sufficient evidence to issue a conviction," he said.

"We pursue knowledge of the truth and access to justice that can lead to forgiveness and reconciliation between victims and perpetrators," Rodenas added.

Lucas Garcia served as armed forces chief during the 1978-1982 presidency of his brother Fernando Romeo Lucas Garcia.

He is accused of planning and executing dozens of massacres in villages in the western region of Quiche.

At an earlier hearing, Lucas Garcia, a father of seven, described himself as a "national hero."

The Ixil Mayan population was accused by the military of serving as a support base for leftist guerrillas.

Around 1,300 Indigenous people died in the massacres, including children and the elderly, according to the non-governmental organization Association for Justice and Reconciliation.

Former military dictator Efrain Rios Montt was in 2013 sentenced to 80 years in prison for the genocide of Ixil Maya people during the civil war.

The sentence was later overturned and he died in 2018, aged 91, as a retrial was underway.

Another retired general, former head of military intelligence Manuel Callejas, was due to stand trial alongside Lucas Garcia.

But instead he will be tried behind closed doors due to mental incapacity.

Some 200,000 people died or disappeared in Guatemala's civil war, more than 80 percent of them ethnic Maya, according to United Nations figures.

Related Topics

Hearing United Nations Died Guatemala Lead 2018 Dictator From Court

Recent Stories

Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

9 hours ago
 Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

9 hours ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

9 hours ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

9 hours ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

9 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..

9 hours ago
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

10 hours ago
 Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar e ..

Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy

9 hours ago
 No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN ..

No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told

9 hours ago
 CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for P ..

CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for Pakistani market

9 hours ago
 Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years ..

Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans

9 hours ago
 Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

9 hours ago

More Stories From World