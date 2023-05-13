UrduPoint.com

Ex-Peruvian President Faces 35 Years In Prison On Money Laundering Charges - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Ex-Peruvian President Faces 35 Years in Prison on Money Laundering Charges - Reports

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) The Peruvian Prosecutor's Office requested a 35-year prison sentence for former Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on money laundering charges, media reported on Friday.

Peruvian Prosecutor Jose Domingo Perez filed charges against Kuczynski for money laundering in an organized crime group, Peruvian newspaper El Comercio reported. Kuczynski allegedly received over $12 million from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht in exchange for government contracts during his term as the minister of economy in former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo's cabinet from 2001-2005, according to the report.

The newspaper said that three more people are subject to the investigation, facing prison terms of 35, 26 and 11 years. 

 During the hearing, the judge reportedly dismissed the prosecutor's petition to extend exiting ban on Kuczynski, ruling that such a move would be a violation of the former president's right to freedom. Kuczynski spent 36 months under house arrest from 2019-2022, after which he was released and attended court as a free man, El Comercio said.

Related Topics

Hearing Exchange Company Man Toledo Money Media From Government Cabinet Million Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in qua ..

Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in quarterly net profit

53 seconds ago
 Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apenn ..

Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apennine peak

53 minutes ago
 DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations o ..

DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations of senior army officers

53 minutes ago
 French Police Ban Far-Right Rallies Planned for We ..

French Police Ban Far-Right Rallies Planned for Weekend in Paris

53 minutes ago
 UAE, Paraguayan parliaments accelerating collabora ..

UAE, Paraguayan parliaments accelerating collaboration

1 hour ago
 Imran sabotaging peace to regain power: Minister f ..

Imran sabotaging peace to regain power: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad As ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.