Ex-Peruvian President Faces 35 Years in Prison on Money Laundering Charges - Reports

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) The Peruvian Prosecutor's Office requested a 35-year prison sentence for former Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on money laundering charges, media reported on Friday.

Peruvian Prosecutor Jose Domingo Perez filed charges against Kuczynski for money laundering in an organized crime group, Peruvian newspaper El Comercio reported. Kuczynski allegedly received over $12 million from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht in exchange for government contracts during his term as the minister of economy in former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo's cabinet from 2001-2005, according to the report.

The newspaper said that three more people are subject to the investigation, facing prison terms of 35, 26 and 11 years.

During the hearing, the judge reportedly dismissed the prosecutor's petition to extend exiting ban on Kuczynski, ruling that such a move would be a violation of the former president's right to freedom. Kuczynski spent 36 months under house arrest from 2019-2022, after which he was released and attended court as a free man, El Comercio said.