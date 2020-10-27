Italy's Palazzo Reale museum in Milan will host an exhibition from the State Russian Museum that will showcase works depicting women by Russian artists and will be available for visiting until April 5, 2021, according to the museum's website

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Italy's Palazzo Reale museum in Milan will host an exhibition from the State Russian Museum that will showcase works depicting women by Russian artists and will be available for visiting until April 5, 2021, according to the museum's website.

The exhibition is titled "Divine and Avanguarde. Women in Russian Art" and will open on Wednesday.

"This exhibition gives us an idea of Russian art and the fundamental role of women in the country. A rich corpus of works, means of expression and different techniques highlight the role of women in society in promoting their emancipation and acknowledgment of their rights," the website said.

The exhibition will include about 90 masterpieces, most of which have never been previously seen in Italy, and consist of two major chapters.

The first will present saints, empresses, farmhands and factory workers, intellectuals and mothers depicted by such master painters that include Ilya Repin, Boris Kustodiev and Kazimir Malevich to show women and their role in society.

The second part of the exhibition will represent women artists, including Natalia Goncharova, Lyubov Popova and Aleksandra Ekster, as well as artists depicting socialist realism, such as the sculptor Vera Mukhina, with her bronze model of the statue Worker, and Kolkhoz Woman, commissioned for the USSR's pavilion at the 1937 Paris Expo.