Exit Poll Predicts Slim Victory For Polish Incumbent Duda In Presidential Election Runoff

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Incumbent Polish President Andrzej Duda is predicted to emerge victorious in an election runoff, narrowly beating out Civic Platform challenger Rafal Trzaskowski, an exit poll conducted by Ipsos revealed on Sunday.

The second round of the Polish presidential election took place earlier in the day, and the exit poll showed Duda, an ally of the Law and Justice party, as having a lead of less than one percentage point over his challenger.

The poll gave the incumbent president 50.4 percent of the vote, compared to Trzaskowski's 49.6 percent.

The results of the election are expected to be revealed on Monday.

