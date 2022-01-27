Expert Contacts on Delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Planned - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Expert contacts on issues related to the delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border are planned, the deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry's information and press department, Alexey Zaytsev, said on Thursday.

"Expert contacts are planned," Zaytsev told a briefing.