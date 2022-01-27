Expert Contacts On Delimitation Of Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Planned - Moscow
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 06:55 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Expert contacts on issues related to the delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border are planned, the deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry's information and press department, Alexey Zaytsev, said on Thursday.
"Expert contacts are planned," Zaytsev told a briefing.