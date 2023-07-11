Experts Differ on Whether Bern Joining Sky Shield Project Contradicts Swiss Neutrality

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Interpretations as to how compatible Switzerland's announced plans to join the European Sky Shield air defense project are with the country's long-standing tradition of neutrality differ among the experts surveyed by Sputnik.

Last Friday, the Swiss defense minister, Viola Amherd, and her Austrian counterpart, Klaudia Tanner, gave the green light to the move to join the German-led initiative and signed the relevant memorandum of understanding, even though both nations had previously committed to adhering to a neutral foreign policy stance. Amherd subsequently stressed that Bern and Vienna had set out their terms regarding neutrality and ruled out involvement in international military conflicts.

"I wouldn't interpret the decision of Federal Councillor Viola Amherd as a breach of neutrality. The European Sky Shields Initiative aims at exchanging best practices and coordinating steps in view of improving the protection of the participating states from air attacks. No obligations or commitments of any kind are involved," Laurent Goetschel, the director of the Basel-based Swisspeace institute and a professor of political science at the University of Basel, said.

On the other hand, Pascal Lottaz, an associate professor for neutrality studies at Kyoto University, is more concerned about this development.

"It's, of course, a worrisome direction because this would be a joint military system for collective defense. This is, in my view, not compatible with the principle of Swiss military neutrality, despite the proclamation of Mrs.

Amherd that a protocol on the neutral status of the two countries had been signed as well. At the moment, the content of these documents is not clear, but I view this as problematic," Lottaz stated.

The expert drew attention to the fact that the decision by the country's government was made in secret and many Swiss lawmakers are none too pleased since they were not aware of this. The conservative Swiss People's Party has already signaled its opposition and will likely try to stop this initiative. According to Lottaz, the country's direct democratic process provides many options for implementing the government's plans.

"There is currently a popular initiative underway to strengthen Swiss neutrality, formed by individuals close to the People's Party, and this move by the government, trying to sneak in such a far-reaching policy through the back door will certainly only make the initiative more popular and help it becoming an actual referendum that people will vote on next year or in early 2025," Lottaz suggested, adding that a public debate on joining the air defense umbrella could help the People's Party win more votes in this fall's general election.

The European Sky Shield Initiative was launched by Germany in August 2022 to plug holes in Europe's air missile defense after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. The project aims to enhance NATO's integrated air and missile defense by facilitating the joint purchase and integration of air defense capabilities by European countries.