Fabian Picardo Narrowly Reelected Leader Of Gibraltar

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Fabian Picardo was sworn in for a fourth consecutive term as leader of Gibraltar Friday after his centre-left alliance narrowly won an election in the tiny British overseas territory

Gibraltar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Fabian Picardo was sworn in for a fourth consecutive term as leader of Gibraltar Friday after his centre-left alliance narrowly won an election in the tiny British overseas territory.

His Gibraltar Socialist Labour Party (GSLP), and the smaller Liberal Party, got 49.9 percent of the vote during Thursday's election, the assembly said on its website.

It thus secured nine of the 17 seats at stake in Gibraltar's parliament, down from 52.5 percent and 10 seats in the last election in 2019.

"This morning we enter government once again because the people of Gibraltar determined that they wanted us to be the ones to get the job done," the 51-year-old barrister told reporters.

"They decided that we were the ones that would keep Gibraltar safe and that we should have the opportunity to once again serve the people of Gibraltar.

Picardo has served as chief minister since 2011.

During his campaign for re-election, he had warned that talks on a deal settling the territory's ties with the European Union following Brexit would suffer a setback if his alliance was ousted from power.

Gibraltar is an enclave of around 34,000 people on Spain's southern tip, dubbed "the Rock" because of its famous cliff-faced mountain.

Known for its low taxes and its strategic spot at the western neck of the Mediterranean, it has been in limbo since Britain's withdrawal from the EU in 2020 left it outside the bloc's customs union and without guaranteed free movement of people.

More Stories From World