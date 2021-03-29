UrduPoint.com
Facebook, Google Plan New Pacific Cable Links To Indonesia, Singapore - Statements

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Facebook and Google plan to build two new communications cables under the Pacific Ocean between North America and and Southeast Asia to boost their information carrying capacity by 70 percent, Facebook announced in a statement on Monday.

"We are announcing two vital new subsea cables to connect Singapore, Indonesia, and North America," the statement from Facebook Engineering said. "These will be the first transpacific cables through a new diverse route crossing the Java Sea and will increase overall transpacific capacity by 70 percent."

The goal of the cables was to produce faster service on the Internet, the statement explained.

"We are committed to bringing more people online to a faster internet. As part of this effort, we're proud to announce that we have partnered with leading regional and global partners to build two new subsea cables - Echo and Bifrost - that will provide vital new connections between the Asia-Pacific region and North America," the statement added.

The two projects are still subject to regulatory approval but they are projected to meet rapidly increasing demand for 4g, 5G, and broadband access, according to the statement.

