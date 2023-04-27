Faith, Russian Culture Inspired Legendary Cellist Rostropovich and His Music - Priest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) More than 15 years after his death, internationally acclaimed Russian musician and conductor Mstislav Rostropovich is still widely regarded as one of the best cellists of all time.

But according to his close friend, archpriest Victor Potapov, the rector of the Russian Orthodox St. John the Baptist in Washington, two salient characteristics distinguished him from other highly accomplished musicians: his Russian culture and his profound faith in God.

"I am not a musicologist or a specialist, and cannot say for sure, but I think that Slava's faith in God, his Orthodox Christianity helped him perform and gave him extra inspiration, I would say," Potapov told Sputnik.

The musician and the priest met each other after both came to Washington in 1977, when Rostropovich became a music director and conductor at the US National Symphony Orchestra, and Potapov was given a position at a parish in the US capital.

"I began serving in Washington, Rostropovich would come to church because he was a pious Christian and liked coming to church, watching services, and we met that way," Potapov recalled.

When parishioners began rebuilding their church into a large cathedral, Rostropovich took an active role in the project by collecting funds, organizing musical performances and providing gifts to the parish to fund the construction.

Each time he returned to Washington between his international tours, he would meet with the builders, who would describe to him in detail how the project was progressing, according to the priest.

"He was very interested in seeing to it: In Washington, DC a really classically beautiful Russian church would stand as a wonderful, glorious testimony to our rich Russian culture," Potapov recalled.

Rostropovich was the kind of person that many would call their friend, the priest said, noting that he was always kind and sociable, and never afraid to express his opinion directly or support his fellow artists.

"One of the most famous things that he did during the Soviet time was he gave Alexander Solzhenitzyn, the great Russian writer of the 20th century, a place to live and write when he was constantly followed by the KGB and harassed by them.

That was a heroic act from Rostropovich," Potapov said.

The priest pointed out that Rostropovich never hid his Orthodox belief and would ask God to help him before every concert, crossing himself going on stage. He also built chapels inside his homes in Moscow and in Jordanville, New York, where he bought a mansion close to the Russian Holy Trinity monastery.

"For Slava, it was very important to have these chapels, to place icons in his dressing room, and to pray," the priest recalled.

When Rostropovich was diagnosed with intestinal cancer and his health began deteriorating, Father Victor flew from Washington to Paris to support him and to hear his confession. He also gave him Holy Communion and Holy Unction.

Rostropovich died on April 27, 2007, a month after celebrating his 80th birthday, and Potapov concelebrated his funeral services in Moscow's Christ the Savior cathedral and at the cemetery of the Novodevichy monastery.

"Of course, the family was devastated by their loss, and we spent a good several days with the family, comforting them," the priest said.

He consoled them by noting that Rostropovich was a very pious, sincere Orthodox Christian, who believed in the afterlife and who believed in the Kingdom of Heaven.

"Slava, during his lifetime, was a very generous person, He helped many poor musicians, many poor people, because he had the means to do it. And he never ever turned his back to the needy," he said. "Slava was just an amazing individual. I have not yet met anyone else in my life who could match the character and the personality of Mstislav Rostropovich."

Rostropovich was a recipient of 125 awards from different countries, a member of six music academies, a Doctor of Music of 38 different universities across the world, the founder of a foundation to improve the health of sick children worldwide, and an ardent fighter for democracy and human rights.