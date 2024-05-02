Commissioner, Mayor, DC Hyderabad Review Ongoing Development Projects
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 07:09 PM
Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi along with the Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro and Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi reviewed ongoing development projects in Hyderabad on Thursday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi along with the Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro and Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi reviewed ongoing development projects in Hyderabad on Thursday.
The officials assessed progress in the ongoing reconstruction work of Wadhu Wah and exchanged views with relevant officials on overcoming obstacles in the project. The officials of the irrigation department gave a briefing to the Commissioner Hyderabad during his visit.
The commissioner also reviewed the under-construction ring road project adjacent to the bank of the Indus River. He directed Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa and Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch to take action and remove all obstacles in the project so that work on the project could commence.
On this occasion, the Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro issued instructions to the executive engineer local government project and administration to complete the scheme on time to remove all the hurdles of the project and further improve the working relations among themselves.
The commissioner, mayor and deputy commissioner also reviewed the ongoing work at the Tando Agha railway crossing Flyover Bridge, where they were briefed by the executive engineer of the local government project.
The divisional commissioner urged the district administration to play their role to complete all projects.
On the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Jam Zahoor Ahmed Lakhan, Executive Engineer of the Local Government Project, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa and Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch were also present them.
Recent Stories
Minister assures addressing local government's demands
Health department confirms 2 deaths due to measles
Dubai Consulate honours Pak volunteers for rescue work during rains
Rupee gains 01 pasia against US dollar
Ahsan Iqbal expresses Pakistan's eagerness to enter CPEC Phase-II
Food authority recovers substandard food items during raids in Nowshera, Jehange ..
Govt to empower women on priority,says PSPA Vice chairman
Ziaullah condemns incident of landmine blast in Duki
Tandoors, restaurants imposed fine
President condoles demise of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan
924,447 kids vaccinated against polio in four days
FIA Abbottabad, AUJ jointly organize cyber laws awareness seminar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister assures addressing local government's demands3 seconds ago
-
Food authority recovers substandard food items during raids in Nowshera, Jehangeera47 minutes ago
-
Govt to empower women on priority,says PSPA Vice chairman47 minutes ago
-
Ziaullah condemns incident of landmine blast in Duki47 minutes ago
-
Tandoors, restaurants imposed fine47 minutes ago
-
President condoles demise of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan56 minutes ago
-
924,447 kids vaccinated against polio in four days52 minutes ago
-
FIA Abbottabad, AUJ jointly organize cyber laws awareness seminar1 hour ago
-
Ghari Habibullah police apprehended rape accused of 9 years old girl1 hour ago
-
Newly appointed DPO takes charge1 hour ago
-
Commissioner Quetta chairs meeting to solve issues of farmers1 hour ago
-
69th BoDs meeting of KPOGCL held at SCCI1 hour ago