Commissioner, mayor, DC Hyderabad review ongoing development projects

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi along with the Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro and Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi reviewed ongoing development projects in Hyderabad on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi along with the Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro and Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi reviewed ongoing development projects in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The officials assessed progress in the ongoing reconstruction work of Wadhu Wah and exchanged views with relevant officials on overcoming obstacles in the project. The officials of the irrigation department gave a briefing to the Commissioner Hyderabad during his visit.

The commissioner also reviewed the under-construction ring road project adjacent to the bank of the Indus River. He directed Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa and Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch to take action and remove all obstacles in the project so that work on the project could commence.

On this occasion, the Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro issued instructions to the executive engineer local government project and administration to complete the scheme on time to remove all the hurdles of the project and further improve the working relations among themselves.

The commissioner, mayor and deputy commissioner also reviewed the ongoing work at the Tando Agha railway crossing Flyover Bridge, where they were briefed by the executive engineer of the local government project.

The divisional commissioner urged the district administration to play their role to complete all projects.

On the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Jam Zahoor Ahmed Lakhan, Executive Engineer of the Local Government Project, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa and Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch were also present them.