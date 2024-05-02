Open Menu

Commissioner, Mayor, DC Hyderabad Review Ongoing Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 07:09 PM

Commissioner, mayor, DC Hyderabad review ongoing development projects

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi along with the Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro and Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi reviewed ongoing development projects in Hyderabad on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi along with the Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro and Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi reviewed ongoing development projects in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The officials assessed progress in the ongoing reconstruction work of Wadhu Wah and exchanged views with relevant officials on overcoming obstacles in the project. The officials of the irrigation department gave a briefing to the Commissioner Hyderabad during his visit.

The commissioner also reviewed the under-construction ring road project adjacent to the bank of the Indus River. He directed Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa and Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch to take action and remove all obstacles in the project so that work on the project could commence.

On this occasion, the Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro issued instructions to the executive engineer local government project and administration to complete the scheme on time to remove all the hurdles of the project and further improve the working relations among themselves.

The commissioner, mayor and deputy commissioner also reviewed the ongoing work at the Tando Agha railway crossing Flyover Bridge, where they were briefed by the executive engineer of the local government project.

The divisional commissioner urged the district administration to play their role to complete all projects.

On the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Jam Zahoor Ahmed Lakhan, Executive Engineer of the Local Government Project, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa and Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch were also present them.

Related Topics

Visit Road Bank Hyderabad Progress Qasimabad Saud All Government

Recent Stories

Minister assures addressing local government's dem ..

Minister assures addressing local government's demands

3 seconds ago
 Health department confirms 2 deaths due to measles

Health department confirms 2 deaths due to measles

5 seconds ago
 Dubai Consulate honours Pak volunteers for rescue ..

Dubai Consulate honours Pak volunteers for rescue work during rains

44 seconds ago
 Rupee gains 01 pasia against US dollar

Rupee gains 01 pasia against US dollar

46 seconds ago
 Ahsan Iqbal expresses Pakistan's eagerness to ente ..

Ahsan Iqbal expresses Pakistan's eagerness to enter CPEC Phase-II

47 minutes ago
 Food authority recovers substandard food items dur ..

Food authority recovers substandard food items during raids in Nowshera, Jehange ..

47 minutes ago
Govt to empower women on priority,says PSPA Vice c ..

Govt to empower women on priority,says PSPA Vice chairman

47 minutes ago
 Ziaullah condemns incident of landmine blast in Du ..

Ziaullah condemns incident of landmine blast in Duki

47 minutes ago
 Tandoors, restaurants imposed fine

Tandoors, restaurants imposed fine

47 minutes ago
 President condoles demise of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun ..

President condoles demise of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan

56 minutes ago
 924,447 kids vaccinated against polio in four days

924,447 kids vaccinated against polio in four days

52 minutes ago
 FIA Abbottabad, AUJ jointly organize cyber laws aw ..

FIA Abbottabad, AUJ jointly organize cyber laws awareness seminar

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan