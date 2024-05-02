Rupee Gains 01 Pasia Against US Dollar
May 02, 2024
Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.30 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.31
According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, stood at Rs 277.25 and Rs 280 respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by 15 paisa and closed at Rs 298.11 against the last-day closing of Rs 297.96, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.78, whereas an increase of 48 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 348.51 compared to the last closing of Rs 348.99.
The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged at Rs 75.77 and Rs 74.20 respectively.
