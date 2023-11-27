Open Menu

Families Of Malaysia Airlines Plane Crash Victims Call For New Search

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Relatives of dozens of Chinese passengers who died when a Malaysia Airlines plane disappeared almost 10 years ago called Monday for a new investigation, as a Beijing court began hearing their fresh appeal for compensation.

The MH370 jet vanished on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 people -- mostly from China -- en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

More than 40 families have filed lawsuits against Malaysia Airlines, the aircraft manufacturer Boeing, engine maker Rolls Royce and Allianz insurance group, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The families' litigation requests focus on compensation and finding the truth behind the flight's disappearance, according to Zhang Qihuai, a lawyer quoted by CCTV.

Hardly any trace of the plane was found in a 120,000-square kilometre (46,000-square mile) Indian Ocean search zone, with only some pieces of debris picked up.

The Australian-led operation, the largest in aviation history, was suspended in January 2017.

The families on Monday released an open letter addressed to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, calling for a new search for the missing aircraft on a "No find, No fee" basis.

"Our family members hope to search for flight MH370 on our own," the letter said, adding "family members are willing to invest their own money or cooperate with capable individuals and companies".

They asked for "effective communication" with the Malaysian government to kick off a new hunt.

Outside the court, many relatives were on the verge of tears as they recounted stories of their loved ones, some holding pieces of paper saying "restart the search" and "open, fair, impartial".

Bao Lanfang lost her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter in the disaster, and her husband died last year.

"Personally, I do not care about the monetary compensation," the 71-year-old told the media.

"What I want is that Malaysia Airlines gives me the truth. What happened to our loved ones?

"What I want now is for them to resume the search and the investigation."

Malaysia's transport ministry and Malaysia Airlines both declined to comment on the hearings.

