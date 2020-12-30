Farewell Visit of US Vice President Pence to Israel Canceled - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence's farewell visit to Israel that was scheduled to occur in early January before the official inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden has been canceled, Israel's Ynet news outlet reported on Tuesday.

In mid-December, media reported that Pence was expected to leave his country on January 6 for a week-long international trip, with Israel, along with Bahrain and Poland, being on the agenda.

Pence's most recent visit to Israel took place in January 2020 at the World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem memorial.