Faroe Islands Extend Fisheries Treaty With Russia - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) The Faroe Islands, which are part of Denmark on the rights of autonomy, have extended a fisheries agreement with Russia and agreed on corresponding quotas in each other's territorial waters, Faroese Minister of Fisheries Arni Skaale said on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Skaale announced the islands' intention to extend the treaty.

"The Faroe Islands are absolutely right to extend the current fisheries agreement with Russia, in areas where we exchange fisheries quotas with the Russians," Skaale said, as quoted by Danish broadcaster TV2.

Russian-Faroese fisheries cooperation is based on the agreement signed by the governments of the USSR, Denmark and the local government of the Faroe Islands on November 27, 1977. The treaty provides for the mutual exchange of quotas for harvesting biological resources in the exclusive economic zones of the parties involved. A joint Russian-Faroese fisheries commission holds sessions once a year to discuss practical issues of fisheries and the development of bilateral cooperation.