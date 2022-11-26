UrduPoint.com

Faroe Islands Extend Fisheries Treaty With Russia - Minister

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Faroe Islands Extend Fisheries Treaty With Russia - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) The Faroe Islands, which are part of Denmark on the rights of autonomy, have extended a fisheries agreement with Russia and agreed on corresponding quotas in each other's territorial waters, Faroese Minister of Fisheries Arni Skaale said on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Skaale announced the islands' intention to extend the treaty.

"The Faroe Islands are absolutely right to extend the current fisheries agreement with Russia, in areas where we exchange fisheries quotas with the Russians," Skaale said, as quoted by Danish broadcaster TV2.

Russian-Faroese fisheries cooperation is based on the agreement signed by the governments of the USSR, Denmark and the local government of the Faroe Islands on November 27, 1977. The treaty provides for the mutual exchange of quotas for harvesting biological resources in the exclusive economic zones of the parties involved. A joint Russian-Faroese fisheries commission holds sessions once a year to discuss practical issues of fisheries and the development of bilateral cooperation.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Denmark November Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram shares his rehabilitation experience

Wasim Akram shares his rehabilitation experience

2 hours ago
 Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: R ..

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: Reports

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for po ..

Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for power show today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm pledge to take bilateral ..

Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm pledge to take bilateral trade volume to $5b

4 hours ago
 Committee formed to prepare road map for interest- ..

Committee formed to prepare road map for interest-free banking system: Dar

5 hours ago
 Mobile users won't be able to download Google pla ..

Mobile users won't be able to download Google playstore in Pakistan from Dec 1

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.