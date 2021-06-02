FBI Agent Charged With Attempted Murder for Shooting Person in Washington Metro - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) FBI agent Eduardo Valdivia has been indicted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, firearm use and reckless endangerment charges after shooting a person inside a metrorail car in Bethesda, Maryland, the local broadcaster Fox 5 DC reported citing officials.

The report said on Tuesday that Valdivia allegedly shot a person on the morning of December 15, 2020 aboard a metrorail car near the Medical Center station. The victim survived the gunshot, the report added.

The court date for Valdivia's trial is unknown at present, the report noted.

The FBI told Fox 5 DC that it is aware of the charges against Valdivia and is cooperating with state prosecutors on the case.