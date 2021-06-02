UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBI Agent Charged With Attempted Murder For Shooting Person In Washington Metro - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:40 AM

FBI Agent Charged With Attempted Murder for Shooting Person in Washington Metro - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) FBI agent Eduardo Valdivia has been indicted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, firearm use and reckless endangerment charges after shooting a person inside a metrorail car in Bethesda, Maryland, the local broadcaster Fox 5 DC reported citing officials.

The report said on Tuesday that Valdivia allegedly shot a person on the morning of December 15, 2020 aboard a metrorail car near the Medical Center station. The victim survived the gunshot, the report added.

The court date for Valdivia's trial is unknown at present, the report noted.

The FBI told Fox 5 DC that it is aware of the charges against Valdivia and is cooperating with state prosecutors on the case.

Related Topics

Murder Car Valdivia December FBI 2020 Court

Recent Stories

WHO validates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergen ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new ‘T ..

6 hours ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

6 hours ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

7 hours ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.