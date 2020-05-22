FBI Determines Shooting at Text Naval Station 'Terrorism-Related' - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The shooting at the naval station in the Texas city of Corpus Christi earlier in the day is terrorism related, FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Leah Greeves said in a press conference on Thursday.

"We have determined that the incident this morning at the naval air station in Corpus Christi is terrorism-related," Greeves said.

The FBI said the suspect is still at large, according to ABC.