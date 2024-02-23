Open Menu

Feature: China-Laos Railway Fuels Tourism Boom In Laos

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 12:40 PM

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Laos' scenic attractions are gaining popularity among domestic and international tourists thanks to reduced travel time and a comfortable ride brought by the China-Laos Railway.

A Vietnamese tourist named Thuy Pham Thi Ngoc, taking the train to the tourist hotspot of Vangvieng and Luang Prabang, told Xinhua that it was her first time to take the China-Laos Railway, and she decided to travel by the train because it is faster and easier.

Talking about her impression of Laos, she said, "I really enjoy everything in Laos.

I like its food and also people."

"I like Laos very much! If I have more free time, I'll come back to Laos again," she added.

A trip from Lao capital Vientiane to northern Luang Prabang province used to take many hours, but now the travel is faster and more convenient.

Amphone Thammvong, a doctor who took the train from Vientiane to her hometown in Luang Prabang province, said that traveling from Luang Prabang to Vientiane was very uncomfortable before the China-Laos Railway opened. It took around six to eight hours by car.

