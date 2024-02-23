Feature: China-Laos Railway Fuels Tourism Boom In Laos
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 12:40 PM
VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Laos' scenic attractions are gaining popularity among domestic and international tourists thanks to reduced travel time and a comfortable ride brought by the China-Laos Railway.
A Vietnamese tourist named Thuy Pham Thi Ngoc, taking the train to the tourist hotspot of Vangvieng and Luang Prabang, told Xinhua that it was her first time to take the China-Laos Railway, and she decided to travel by the train because it is faster and easier.
Talking about her impression of Laos, she said, "I really enjoy everything in Laos.
I like its food and also people."
"I like Laos very much! If I have more free time, I'll come back to Laos again," she added.
A trip from Lao capital Vientiane to northern Luang Prabang province used to take many hours, but now the travel is faster and more convenient.
Amphone Thammvong, a doctor who took the train from Vientiane to her hometown in Luang Prabang province, said that traveling from Luang Prabang to Vientiane was very uncomfortable before the China-Laos Railway opened. It took around six to eight hours by car.
Recent Stories
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program
Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts
ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update
More Stories From World
-
Panasonic starts expansion of SMT machine factory in east China8 minutes ago
-
Outage on AT&T wireless service hits thousands in US for hours48 minutes ago
-
Dow, S&P 500 end at records after blowout Nvidia results57 minutes ago
-
US to sanction over 500 targets involved in Russia 'war machine'57 minutes ago
-
For some Republican women in South Carolina, Nikki is the one58 minutes ago
-
Chinese FM stresses all member states to work together to make SCO bigger, stronger1 hour ago
-
Celtics, Mavs stretch win streaks, triple-double milestone for Jokic1 hour ago
-
'Punjab has great potential to tap end-of-pipe pollution control', says Chinese Expert1 hour ago
-
Milan, Benfica and Marseille reach Europa League last 161 hour ago
-
Tech titans yield to new EU rules before March deadline2 hours ago
-
Mexican president faces probe for revealing reporter's phone number2 hours ago
-
Reddit files to go public as 'RDDT' on NYSE2 hours ago