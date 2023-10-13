FIFA Museum presents new exhibition "Designing the Beautiful Game"

ZURICH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The FIFA Museum in Zurich is showcasing a new exhibition, "Designing the Beautiful Game", originally from the Design Museum in London, and called the exhibition "the next milestone in its history".

The exhibition, which debuted in London last year, is the first major exhibition focusing on the design aspects of football, and the FIFA Museum has incorporated additional objects from its own collection to create a special experience for fans.

From the boots of Pele to the shinpads of Lionel Messi, the exhibition aims to explore the past 150-year football history with the first FIFA World Cup heavy leather balls in 1930, the distinctive green goalkeeper's kit from the 1930s, the first sports whistle used in 1886, etc.

Tim Marlow, Director of the Design Museum in London, said at an opening ceremony here on Thursday, "Pele described football as 'the beautiful game', so we thought that's the exhibition title, which is the first exhibition ever to look at football in the last 150 years through the lens of design."