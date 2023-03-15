MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka supported Australia's decision to acquire nuclear submarines under the AUKUS agreement during the visit of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Fiji, media reported on Wednesday.

Rabuka expressed his support for the AUKUS agreement that provides for Australia's acquisition of nuclear submarines, Australian broadcaster ABC reported.

The Fijian prime minister said that the cabinet head of Australia had assured him the South Pacific would remain a nuclear-free zone, the media reported.

AUKUS is a trilateral security pact between Australia, the US and the UK, signed in 2021 and envisaging the US and the UK's supply of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia.