UrduPoint.com

Fiji's Prime Minister Backs Australia's Acquisition Of Nuclear Submarines - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Fiji's Prime Minister Backs Australia's Acquisition of Nuclear Submarines - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka supported Australia's decision to acquire nuclear submarines under the AUKUS agreement during the visit of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Fiji, media reported on Wednesday.

Rabuka expressed his support for the AUKUS agreement that provides for Australia's acquisition of nuclear submarines, Australian broadcaster ABC reported.

The Fijian prime minister said that the cabinet head of Australia had assured him the South Pacific would remain a nuclear-free zone, the media reported.

AUKUS is a trilateral security pact between Australia, the US and the UK, signed in 2021 and envisaging the US and the UK's supply of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Nuclear Visit United Kingdom Fiji Media Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over th ..

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over the next few years

7 minutes ago
 Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place i ..

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris Ahead of Key Vote in P ..

58 minutes ago
 Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where ..

Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pen ..

58 minutes ago
 Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest st ..

Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest startups

58 minutes ago
 German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Wor ..

German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Worth Over $46Mln

58 minutes ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.