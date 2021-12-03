Final Meeting of JCPOA Commission to Take Place on Friday in Vienna - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The final meeting of the Commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iran nuclear program (JCPOA) will take place in Vienna on Friday afternoon, the Mehr news agency reported, citing a source.

The meeting will be held at the request of three European countries including UK, Germany and France, the news agency said.

After the talks, European diplomats intend to return to their countries for further consultations.

The seventh round of the Vienna-hosted nuclear talks started on Monday.