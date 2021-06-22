Finland, Qatar to Reciprocally Open Embassies - Helsinki

Finland will open its diplomatic mission in the Qatari capital of Doha and Qatar will do the same in Helsinki to boost bilateral political dialogue, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Finland will open its diplomatic mission in the Qatari capital of Doha and Qatar will do the same in Helsinki to boost bilateral political dialogue, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Ministry for Foreign Affairs is making preparations to expand and strengthen the network of Finnish missions abroad. A new embassy will be opened in Doha, Qatar. The embassy would commence operations at some point later this year. The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed that the country will establish an embassy in Finland, too," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that opening a new embassy was a long but necessary process to expand Finland's outlook for regional developments.

Besides, the initiative is aimed to deepen the cooperation between the countries in the fields of trade, innovation, security, research, the environment, and others, the statement read.

Finland reopened a diplomatic mission in Manila in the Philippines last September.