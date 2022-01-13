Finland Registers First COVID-Related Child Death - Reports

A child with elevated risk of COVID-19 died in Finland, becoming the first coronavirus-related death among minors in the country, media reported Thursday

The Primary school student died in the Ostrobothian city of Laihia in the South-West of the country after being hospitalized during the weekend.

"A sad incident that has deeply shocked me," Laihia education Director Markku Laukkonen said, as quoted by Yle national media.

While it has not been determined that the child actually died of COVID-19, Laukkonen confirmed that the minor was at elevated risk from coronavirus, according to Yle.

The COVID-related child deaths raise more concerns all over the world amid the spread of the Omicron strain, which is more transmittable than the other variants.